The World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) opens in Hanoi on September 19. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government places importance on building the images of domestic airlines with safety and friendliness, considering them as messengers of brand, culture, people and country of Vietnam when reaching out to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) which opened in Hanoi on September 19.The three-day conference is being held by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with Vietnam’s national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines acting as the host. Themed “Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations,” the event has brought together more than 800 delegates from airlines worldwide and international organisations in the aviation sector.Quang stressed that the Vietnamese Government has regarded the aviation sector as one of the economic engines that plays an important role in promoting trade and economic ties and tourism development.