Culture - Sports Exhibition promoting love of traditional lacquer art Over 30 lacquer paintings created by 21 young artists are being showcased at an exhibition that aims to inspire and promote a love of traditional lacquer art among the public.

Culture - Sports Vietnam call up 33 players for World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia Philippe Troussier, head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team, on March 11 announced a 33-player squad in preparation for two matchs against Indonesia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month, according to Vietnam Football Federation.

Culture - Sports Temple of Literature to host largest-ever watercolour painting exhibition As many as 200 watercolour paintings by talented artists across the globe will be introduced at the international exhibition “Colours of Cultures” which will open at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), Hanoi on March 16.

Culture - Sports Nearly 2,400 runners join in Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2024 The Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2024 was held at the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on March 10, with nearly 2,400 athletes at home and abroad taking part.