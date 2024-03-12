World-renowned orchestra to perform in Vietnam in April
The Orchestra of the Royal Opera of Versailles is scheduled to perform Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons at Ho Guom Opera in downtown Hanoi on April 21 and 22 nights, heard a press conference held in Hanoi on March 12.
The concert is a collaboration between the two opera houses, which was initiated in July last year when a delegation of the French partner visited Vietnam.
The April performance of four violin concerti composed by Antonio Vivaldi between 1720 and 1723 is the first event in the Ho Guom Opera’s grand international art programme, titled "Musical Seasons 2024 - 2025" and featuring the participation of top international artists.
The programme will bring to the stage "The Mozart Concert" performed by the Les Musiciens du Louvre orchestra in August and the "The Seasons" ballet by artists from the Malandain Ballet Biarritz and the Royal Opera of Versailles in September.
The chain of events will continue in November with "The Vienna Concert" performed by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and be rounded off with the performance of French composer Georges Bizet’s iconic opera "Carmen" by the Royal Opera of Versailles orchestra in March 2025./.