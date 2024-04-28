Amid the cultural diversity of the 19 ethnic groups co-existing in Dien Bien province, the Mong ethnic people are especially renowned for their “Xoe Thai” dance, which is performed at community-based festivals.

While there are 36 variations of “Xoe Thai” dance, the Thai ethnic group in Dien Bien has preserved six popular types.

To promote the art of “Xoe Thai”, Dien Bien province has established and maintained community-based artistic teams over recent years. The province currently boasts over 1,000 performance groups with thousands of members across various villages.

The provincial People’s Committee issued a plan for the 2022-2025 period to preserve and promote the cultural heritage values of “Xoe Thai”, which has been recognised by UNESCO and included on the list of national intangible cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Under this plan, the province aims to set up 10 “Xoe Thai” clubs across cities, districts, and towns.

During the Ban flower (Bauhinia variegata) festival and the opening of the National Tourism Year 2024, “Xoe Thai” dance will be performed on a grand scale with the participation of over 2,000 dancers./.

