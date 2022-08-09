Chairman of the Yen Bai province People’s Committee Tran Huy Tuan and WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has received and implemented 21 programmes and projects funded by the World Bank (WB) with total investment of 4.67 trillion VND (199.65 million USD) since 2000, according to a local official.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Huy Tuan told WB Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk on August 9 that 18 out of the 21 projects have been put into use, while three are underway.



These projects have significantly contributed to local development in essential sectors like poverty reduction, construction, healthcare, rural transport and urban infrastructure, he stressed.



Turk was in Yen Bai province to discuss the implementation of the dynamic cities integrated development project, which includes Yen Bai city, with total investment amounting to 63.27 million USD, of which 39.46 million USD has been sourced from WB loans.



The objective of the 2019-2025 project is to increase access to urban infrastructure and to improve integrated urban planning. There are two components to the project, the first component being structural investments - rehabilitation and construction of resilient urban infrastructure. The second component is non-structural investments - technical assistance and implementation support.



At the working session, the two sides agreed on activities and measures to improve and speed up the implementation of the sub-project in Yen Bai city.



Lauding Yen Bai’s development, Turk noted her hope to visit the locality again.



Tuan used the occasion to thank the WB for its support to Yen Bai and expressed his hope to receive more assistance from the bank./.