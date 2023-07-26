At the memorial site, the young people expressed gratitude for the great merits of the previous generations. They also pledged to unite and make contributions to the development and prosperity of their homeland.

On the occasion, the delegation of young OVs presented 40 gift sets to local martyr families and some 1,000 USD to the Ha Tinh Association of Agent Orange/dioxin Victims.

The Vietnam Summer Camp 2023, an annual event held by the committee, lasts from July 18 to August 2. First held in 2004, the camp has brought thousands of outstanding OV youth from 16-24 years old to visit their motherland./.

VNA