Vu Quang Dao has invested over 21,000 USD in his farm, which mostly breeds rabbits. Since the third wave of COVID-19, however, he has struggled to find buyers.

Nguyen Thi Tram in Minh Tan commune, Luong Tai district, encountered similar difficulties. Prior to the pandemic, she invested heavily in planting vegetables that meet VietGAP standards. When they were ready to be harvested early this year, however, COVID-19 struck again.

The Bac Ninh Youth Union has encouraged local youngsters to start a business in recent years, making the province a highlight in Vietnam’s youth movement. Seeing the challenges young start-ups have faced during the pandemic, it identified timely measures to support them in their business endeavours.

The youth union has proposed local authorities increase funding for start-ups, while requesting the Government at all levels be faster with administrative reform and management training for business owners, so they can be more resilient./.

VNA