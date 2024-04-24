The programme provided an intriguing exploration of Vietnamese outfits under the later Le Dynasty (1437-1471).

Experts highlighted the origin, significance, and unique characteristics of these traditional outfits.

Notably, the programme witnessed the active participation of young people in recreating national outfits. They shared their insights into the unique features of the traditional outfits, as well as expressed their passion and desire to preserve and promote the national cultural identity.

A highlight of the programme was a showcase of traditional outfits accompanied by musical performances.

The programme not only enhanced public understanding about traditional outfits under the later Le Dynasty but also encouraged young people to play a more active role in preserving the country’s traditional outfits./.

VNA