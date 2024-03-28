YouTubers, TikTokers encouraged to attend 10th National External Information Service Awards
At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th National External Information Service Awards were launched in Hanoi on March 28, welcoming the participation of social media influencers.
At the launch ceremony, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Television (VTV) Do Duc Hoang said that many Youtubers, Tiktokers and content creators in Vietnam have shared videos featuring the life and people in the country, drawing the attention of many international followers.
The organisers of this year's event, namely the Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the VTV, hopes the influencers will study and engage in the event, he added.
The awards aim at honouring standout authors, works and publications in the field of external information service and help popularise the country’s development achievements in various areas.
According to the organisers, the awards are open to works in both Vietnamese and foreign languages in the categories of video clip, initiatives and products with external information values, photo, television broadcast, radio broadcast, book, print newspaper, electronic newspaper, and website in foreign languages.
Entries should be sent to the email Giaithongtindoingoai10@gmail.com or to the VTV office, No.43 Nguyen Chi Thanh street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi no later than July 31, 2024./.