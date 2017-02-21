Argentina’s PRO party seeks ties with HCM City

The Republican Proposal delegation and HCM City officials. (Source: VNA)



Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The President of the Republican Proposal (PRO) party of Argentina, Humberto Schiavoni has expressed his wish to promote the friendship and cooperation between his party and HCM City.



During a meeting with Vice Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang on February 20, Humberto Schiavoni said he will work to boost trade and the exchange of experience in solving emerging problems in urbanization between the two sides.



He praised the Vietnamese people’s heroic struggle for independence and freedom, and expressed admiration for Vietnam’s achievements in the reform process.



Appreciating the PRO delegation’s visit to Vietnam, Tat Thanh Cang thanked the Argentinian people for their support and unity to Vietnam in the struggle for national liberation and reunification in the past as well as the country’s construction and defence today.



He called for stronger cooperation and sharing of information and experience between HCM City enterprises and Argentinian counterparts, especially in the fields Argentina has the advantage like tourism, sports and agriculture.-VNA