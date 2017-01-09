Binh Duong Buddhism makes significant contributions

A resident receives charity gifts from a monk in Binh Duong province. (Source: baobinhduong.vn)



Binh Duong (VNA) – The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s chapter in the southern province of Binh Duong has made significant contributions to Buddhist work as well as to ensuring social security over the past five years.





Most Venerable Thich Minh Luc, general secretary of the executive board of the chapter, made the remark at the 9th congress of the chapter for the 2017-2022 tenure.



He said during the 2012-2017 tenure, the executive board proposed the provincial People’s Committee approving the building of 20 new pagodas and the upgrading of 64 existing ones.



It created favourable conditions for monks and nuns to pursue education and participate in the province’s major events.



The board also paid much attention to charity activities like presenting gifts to poor people, flood victims and Vietnamese heroic mothers and granting scholarships to students in remote areas.



Delegates at the congress agreed on orientations and tasks set for the 2017-2022 tenure, focusing on raising responsibility and promoting brainpower, discipline and harmony.



The congress elected the chapter’s 57-member executive board for the new term, headed by superior monk Thich Hue Thong.-VNA