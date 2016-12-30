Cabinet members scrutinise ministries’ structure

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)

– Cabinet members have given opinions on verification reports on five draft decrees on the function, right and organisation structure of some ministries and ministry-level agencies at the regular Government meeting on December 29.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the establishment of a communications department at the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) with unchanged number of personnel, and agreed on the bank’s plan to maintain its system in localities.Besides, the Ministry of Home Affairs; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA); and the Ministry of Transport, the SBV, and the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs were requested to not establish departments of emulation and reward.The PM agreed on the one-year extension of the validity of the Government’s Decree 67 on some policies on aquaculture development.He also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Public Heath on increasing the price of health services in four localities.The meeting heard a report on reviewing the laws and ordinances building programme in 2016 and the programme’s tasks in 2017 delivered by the Ministry of Justice.According to the report, the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and ministry-level agencies issued 158 out of 251 legal documents in 2016.In 2017, ministries and ministry-level agencies will submit the Government 12 draft laws, and coordinate to submit the National Assembly 25 draft laws.Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh asked ministries to pay attention to institution building in 2017, with focus on new documents, and amendments and supplements to some laws.In his conclusion, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed the Government’s determination to continue strictly implementing the Resolution issued at the fourth plenary meeting of the 12th Party Central Committee, as well as efforts to complete its duty of socio-economic management in the coming time.-VNA