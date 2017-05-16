Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Authorities of Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province and Vietnam’s Military Zone 9 held a ceremony to repatriate remains of 24 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who died in Cambodia on May 16.It was the 16th repatriation of the remains unearthed during the 2017-2017 dry season.Speaking at the event, Vice Governor Cheng Nhann and Major General Chhon Thoeun of Kampong Chhnang province expressed their gratitude to Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts for laying down their lives to save Cambodian people from genocide.They pledged all possible support for the search, reburial and repatriation of the Vietnamese martyrs in Cambodia.As scheduled on May 17, the Cambodian Royal Army, authorities of Kandal province and Military Zone 9 will make the hand-over of remains of 27 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts.Since 2002, the Military Zone 9, and authorities, armies and peoples of Kampong, Chhnang, Kandal and Kampong Speu have jointly found 6,849 remains of Vietnamese martyrs.The same day, a re-burial ceremony was held in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak for 14 remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives on the battlefields in Cambodia.-VNA