Cambodian officials extend New Year greetings to Long An

Long An province's party secretary Pham Van Ranh (right) receives a Cambodian official. (Source: VNA)



Long An (VNA) – Delegations from Cambodia’s Svay Rieng and Pray Veng provinces visited the Mekong Delta province of Long An on January 20 to extend their greetings on the occasion of Vietnam’s traditional Lunar New Year.



Chairman of Long An provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Can welcomed the guests and affirmed the solidarity and close relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia, which have been nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.



He applauded the expanding cooperation between Long An and Svay Rieng and Pray Veng provinces, especially in trade, services, health and education.



Annually, Long An sends many teams to Cambodia to carry out health checks and distribute free medicine to poor people in the two Cambodian localities.



Svay Rieng and Pray Veng have created favourable conditions for Long An to search, collect and repatriate remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia.



They also coordinated closely in demarcating borderline and planting border markers and in ensuring security and order at border areas.



The two sides shared the wish that the long-standing friendship between Long An and two provinces will ever grow.-VNA