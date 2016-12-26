Cambodian Party official suggests continuous cooperation with Vietnam

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



– Chief of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) cabinet Mam Sarin has proposed leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the CPP sign a new bilateral cooperation agreement for the 2017-2018 period.He made the proposal at a meeting with Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Dinh The Huynh in Hanoi on December 26.The official thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for supporting Cambodia in the past and at present, especially saving the country from the Khmer Rouge regime.Cambodia will spare no effort to further nurture its relations with Vietnam across the fields, he affirmed.For his part, Huynh said in any circumstances, the Vietnamese Party, State and people will stand side by side the CPP and Cambodian people to develop their good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-standing collaboration.He hailed the outcomes of the talks between Vietnamese and Cambodian Party Central Committees’ Offices and suggested the two sides increase information and experience exchanges.Vietnam is willing to share experience with Cambodia in the Party building and cadres training, he asserted.On the day Mam Sarin held talks with Nguyen Van Nen, head of the Party Central Committee’s Office, seeking to speed up the two offices’ affiliation in the coming time.-VNA