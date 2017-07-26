At the candle-lighting ceremony (Source: VNA)

– A candle-lighting ceremony in honour of war heroes and martyrs took place at the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on July 26 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).The event was co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs,the Ministry of Education and Training and Quang Tri province.At the ceremony, HCYU members offered incense, flowers and lighted candles at more than 11,000 martyrs’ tombs.Gifts were presented to Vietnamese heroic mothers, war invalids and policy beneficiary families in the province.In the evening of the same day, the HCYU Central Committee organised similar events at the Vi Xuyen Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, the Vietnam- Laos International Cemetery in the central province of Nghe An, the Hang Duong-Con Dao Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and the Martyrs’ Cemetery of Tan Bien district in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.The programme “Candle lighting in honour of war heroes and martyrs” was also held at 3,181 martyrs’ cemeteries nationwide.On July 26, the Secretariat of the HCYU Central Committee visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mothers, martyrs and policy beneficiary families, offered free health check-ups and medicines to local people, inaugurated houses of gratitude and visited the Care Centre for Invalids and Social Protection in Quang Tri province.The HCYU chapters nationwide have raised a total of 19 billion VND to present 31,120 gift packages to Vietnamese heroic mothers, policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, former vanguard youngsters and poor households.The money was also used to repair 657 houses and build 94 houses of gratitude, offer health check-ups and medicines to 52,000 relatives of martyrs and Vietnamese heroic mothers.All district-level young doctors’ clubs nationwide have launched hotlines to offer health advices and taken care of 217 Vietnamese heroic mothers and martyrs’ families.-VNA