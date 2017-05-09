Car bomb attack wounds 42 in southern Thailand

Rescue workers are seen at a blast site outside a supermarket in Pattani (Source: Reuters/VNA)

– At least 42 people were injured in a car bomb attack outside a supermarket in Thailand’s the southern city of Pattani on May 9.According to the local police, this is the largest attack in the city for months.

They added that two bombs exploded outside the local Big C supermarket.



The first device was packed inside a motorcycle in the car park, but the explosion caused no injuries.



All the victims were injured in the second blast - a car bomb, with two in a critical condition.



The insurgent group in the south of Thailand were suspected of the attack, said the city’s police chief.



The prolonged religious conflicts since 2004 have provoked daily violence in the Thai southern provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwwat.



Attacks in the region have killed 6,800 people so far.-VNA











