Participating officials pose for a photo at the 2nd Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in CLMTV (Photo: VNA)

Cooperation in education, trade and technology would help Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam control and protect migrant workers, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.He made the remark at the 2nd Ministerial Conference on Labour Cooperation in these five countries, or the CLMTV, which convened in the central city of Da Nang on August 2. The biennial conference focused on the theme of “Promoting Human Resources Development and Decent Work for Migrant Workers”.Dam said connected by the Mekong River, the ASEAN member states, with combined population of about 230 million people, have witnessed their partnership expanded continuously.He suggested the countries increase the sharing of information on labour affairs and policy changes.Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dang Ngoc Dung stated guest workers are an important growth momentum for both sending and receiving countries, adding that this is why they need to be protected and provided with stable jobs.Participating ministers agreed the management of migrant workers requires consistent approaches and concerted efforts not only within a country but also at the regional and international levels.They also highlighted the roles of parties involved, including public officials, lawmakers, researchers and enterprises.The ministers approved a joint statement on safe labour migration submitted by the CLMTV senior officials following their meeting in Da Nang on August 1.The statement stressed cooperation among these countries is in line with international labour standards and the law of each nation, with parties committing to working together in a number of prioritised sectors, including labour training, fair recruitment, and standard labour contract.-VNA