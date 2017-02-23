Cuban Vice President pins high hope on ties with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassdor to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh (L) talks to Vice President of the Council of State of Cuba Gladys Bejerano Portela (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – Vice President of the Council of State of Cuba Gladys Bejerano Portela voiced her hope for the sound development of Cuba-Vietnam ties while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Trung Thanh who came to present his credentials on February 22.

Welcoming Thanh’s appointment as ambassador to Cuba, Bejerano Portela expressed confidence that with his experience, Thanh will act as a “bridge” to promote and consolidate the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

For his part, Ambassador Thanh voiced his support to the Cuban people and the country’s ongoing development while affirming faithful relations between Vietnam and Cuba.

Thanh believed that the Cuban State and Party will create favourable conditions to help him fulfill his duties, contributing to lifting bilateral ties to a new level.

He also noted the spirit and principles of President Ho Chi Minh and leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro will help develop the bilateral relations through education of young generations in each country.

Ambassador Thanh later visited and laid flowers at the José Martí Memorial.-VNA