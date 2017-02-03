Disadvantaged communes get support

Thach An commune in Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Source: internet)



– The Prime Minister has approved a list of 291 underprivileged communes in coastal, sea and island areas to receive investment support as part of a national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction between 2016 and 2020.The communes are located across 23 provinces nationwide, including Thanh Hoa, Ben Tre, Ha Tinh, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Soc Trang, Nghe An, Quang Binh and Kien Giang.Under the programme, Vietnam aims to reduce the rate of poor households by 1-1.5 percent each year.The programme will also seek to improve livelihoods and increase per capita income of people living under the poverty line by 1.5 times compared to the end of 2015.Investment will be poured into socio-economic infrastructure in poor areas so that 80-90 percent of communes nationwide have concrete roads accessible by cars, 60-70 percent meet national standards on healthcare and 100 percent have schools from kindergarten to high school levels.The programme will also provide vocational training and job education for 20,000 workers from poor or ethnic minority backgrounds.-VNA