E-commerce platform launched in Hanoi

Illustrative image (Source: dantri)

- Kiu, a B2B e-commerce platform with the support of the Mekong Business Initiative (MBI) project, was officially launched in Hanoi on February 21.The platform aims to promote and support cross-border trade between the Mekong region and the world market.Of these, Kiu e-commerce trading floor, is a place for consumers and distributors to find reliable suppliers of baby clothes, furniture, gifts and crafts and others.Kiu is formed from a MBI’s study on factors hindering the development of the private sector. The study showed that small and medium–sized enterprises were facing difficulties in accessing international markets. From the fact, experts and businesses decided to develop a solution to this problem.Vietnam and Cambodia are the first two countries to be supported. The platform would help create jobs in the two nations, said Dominic Mellor, a senior economist from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and MBI head.Kiu represented the change in combining technology, advantage of the flexibility of the private sector and international development assistance to boost the economy, he added.-VNA