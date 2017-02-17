HCM City targets 8.7 % growth in 2017 VNA Friday, February 17, 2017 - 9:24:57 Print HCM City has set a target of achieving a Gross Regional Domestic Product of between 8.4 and 8.7 percent this year. Related News HCM City’s NA deputies called to improve law-making activities HCM City opens 11 new waterway piers HCM City’s projects to prevent landslides to cost 75 million USD HCM City hopes for stronger ties with Japan’s Gunma Prefecture HCM City growth domestic product Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel