Indonesia arrests ex-finance official over terrorism link

– The Indonesian finance ministry has reported that its former official Triyono Utomo was detained at home after being deported from Turkey for allegedly trying to join the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.The report said on January 27 that the man resigned from its post as a public servant in February 2016 because he wanted to manage a boarding school for orphans in Bogor, West Java.On August 15, 2016, Triyono Utomo and his family of five, including three children, left Jakarta for Istanbul, Turkey, via Bangkok, Thailand, to avoid suspicion.On January 25, Triyono and his family were detained at Denpasar airport on Bali island after being deported from Turkey, where they were arrested earlier on suspicion of planning to cross into Syria and join the jihadists.According to latest statistics from the Indonesian Counterterrorism Agency, 496 local citizens have turned into IS gunmen, of whom 70 were killed and 53 returned to Indonesia.-VNA