Indonesia arrests five IS-linked suspects

Indonesian Special Police prepare to patrol at Ngurah Rai Airport in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali (Photo: thestar.com.my)

​Jakarta (VNA) – Five Indonesians have been arrested by Bali police after returning from Turkey for allegedly trying to join the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.

​Three men and two women were detained after arriving in Bali from Istanbul on January 24, said Bali police spokesperson Hengky Widjaja, adding the group was arrested by Turkish army personnel on January 16.

The five, who were from the northern Jakarta, left Indonesia on August 15, 2016 and travelled to Istanbul via Thailand, the spokesperson noted.

This is the second Indonesian group which was seized this month after returning from Turkey. Last week, Indonesian authorities detained 17 people, including eight women when they arrived in the international airport Sukarno-Hatta in Jakarta. - VNA