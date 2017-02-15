Jakarta governor election opens in Indonesia

Anti-Ahok protests in November (​Source: Antara Foto)

– More than 7.1 million people in the Indonesian capital city of Jakarta headed to over 13,000 poll sites to elect their new governor on February 15.Current governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is running against Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the youngest son of former Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and former Minister of Education Anies Baswedan. The election results will be verified in mid March.The election took place with the incumbent Governor facing trial on charges of condemning Islams, leading to the protests in Jakarta since October 2016.According to Indikator Politick Indonesia Institute, Purnama is expected to poll 39.04 percent, followed by Anies with 35.36 percent and Agus 19.45 percent.About 6.15 percent of voters have cast their vote. If no candidate achieves a majority votes to win, an additional election will be held in April.-VNA