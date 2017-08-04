Led light system installed on an offshore fishing vessel in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)

The Japanese New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) presented LED lights to 40 offshore fishing vessels in the central province of Quang Tri.NEDO has spent more than 3.4 million USD to aid local fishermen with 1,800 boxes of LED lights and 40 electrical measuring equipment.Vessels receiving the tools are from the districts of Vinh Linh, Gio Linh and Thieu Phong, and have minimum capacity of 200 CV.The use of LED lights helps save more than 70 percent of fuel costs on each sea trip.-VNA