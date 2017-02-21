Japan win badminton Asia mixed team championships

Japanese team (Photo: zing.vn)

- The Japanese team has won the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2017, beating the Republic of Korea team 3-0 at the Nguyen Du Gymnasium in HCM City.In the first battle of the men’s doubles, Japanese Keigo Sonoda and Takeshi Kamura easily won against South Koreans Kim Gi Jung and Yoo Yeon Seong 2-0 (21-15, 21-16).In the women’s singles, Japanese Akane Yamaguchi, world No. 6, beat Ji Hyun 2-0 (22-20, 23-21).In the third battle of the men’s singles between Kenta Nishimoto and Joeon Hyeok Jin, the former, who is world No. 12, beat the RoK player 21-13, 21-16.Previously, the Japanese team defeated the Chinese team 3-0 to enter the final round, while the RoK beat Thailand 3-1. Vietnam were defeated by Thailand and Japan in the qualification round.The championships which closed on February 19 attracted the participation of players from 13 nations, including big names China, the RoK, Japan, Thailand and India, whose athletes are part of the world’s top 10 and 20 rankings.-VNA