Khanh Hoa to build 27-hole golf course

- Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved investment of Lotus Cam Ranh Golf Course project in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.The 27-hole golf course project will cover an area of 90 ha in Cam Ranh city’s Cam Nghia ward.The project will be divided into three phases and cost 600 billion VND (26.9 million USD). Of the figure, half will be from KN Cam Ranh Co, the project investor, and the rest from mobilised capital.The first phase includes construction of a nine-hole golf course, a training golf course and service facilities by the end of this year.Next year, the second phase will upgrade the golf course into an 18-hole course, and there will be landscaping and investment in more equipment.The golf course is expected to be completed in 2019 or by April 2020. The operation duration of the project is 50 years from the date of approval.-VNA