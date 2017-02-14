Ly Hoang Nam to play in Chinese F1 Futures event

Ly Hoang Nam (File Photo)

National tennis players Ly Hoang Nam will compete at the China F1 Men’s Futures in Anning City.Nam, world No 640, has earned a berth in the main round. His rival will be identified following the qualification.Nam also participated in this clay-court tournament last year and entered the quarterfinal round.His teammate Trinh Linh Giang also registered at the tournament but had to start from the qualification round.Giang was defeated on Sunday by Wu Tung-lin of Chinese Taipei 4-6, 1-6 in the first match. Wu is the No 2 seed in the qualifier.This year, the tournament has attracted a number of players from the world’s top 500, such as Danilo Petrovic (Serbia), Jose Statham (New Zealand) and Marco Bortolotti (Italia).The event will end on February 19.-VNA