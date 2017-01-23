Malaysia calls on US to reconsider Asia-Pacific strategy

Malaysian Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (Photo: astroawani.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Minister of Defence Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on January 23 called on new US President Donald Trump not to reduce US commitments in the Asia-Pacific region at an international conference in Singapore.



President Trump highlighted many times the possibility of reducing certain US commitments overseas, said Minister Hishammuddin, adding that Malaysia hoped Trump would reconsider that, given how crucial Asia-Pacific is to the US’s economy and security.



The minister also urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to fill in the gaps as the result of certain policy changes that involves the superpowers of the world.



ASEAN Defence Minister’s Meeting Plus (ADMM ), including ministers of ten ASEAN countries and Australia, China, Japan, India, the Republic of Korean, New Zealand, Russia and the US, needs to play a more important role in promoting practical military cooperation, according to the minister.-VNA