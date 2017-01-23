Military Zone 7 told to tighten relations with Cambodian army

President Tran Dai Quang shakes hands with officers of the Military Zone 7 (Photo: VNA)

– The Military Zone 7 needs to proactively intensify relations with the Royal Cambodian Army to help ensure peace, friendship, stability and development along the Vietnam – Cambodia borderline.President Tran Dai Quang made the request while talking to officers and soldiers of the Military Zone 7, which covers the southeastern region of Vietnam and is based in Ho Chi Minh City, in a visit ahead of the Lunar New Year on January 23.He asked armed forces of the Military Zone 7 to thoroughly grasp the situation, especially in border and island areas, while early detecting and promptly responding to emergencies. This is a critical task of the Zone.The Zone High Command must build comprehensively strong armed forces, strengthen the army – people solidarity, and simultaneously promote defence-security and socio-economic development.It also has to continue doing a good job of diplomatic activities in line with the Party and State’s guidelines and policies and the tasks assigned by the Defence Ministry, he added, telling the High Command to pay more attention to the Party building.The High Command reported in 2016, they precisely assessed and forecast the situation while giving timely advice to the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry on many issues. They also responded well to emergencies, helping to keep political security and social order and safety.Defence-related external activities, especially relations with Cambodia’s armed forces, have been intensified and become fruitful, the Command said, adding that the strength of the Zone’s armed forces has increased and mass mobilisation work has well done.Also on January 23, President Quang visited police of HCM City, applauding their efforts in crime fight and security and social safety protection.He asked them to continually launch crime crackdowns on robbery, corruption, drug and hi-tech crimes while better coordinating with relevant forces to ensure traffic safety and minimise congestion. They should also work harder to call for people’s participation in protecting the national security.-VNA