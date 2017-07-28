Giang Lao Lanh and Mua Y Mai (left) at the police station. (Photo: VNA)

– Police of Moc Chau district, the northern mountainous province of Son La arrested two people for allegedly transporting 6,000 methamphetamine pills on July 27.The arrested are Giang Lao Lanh born in 198​5 from Chieng Tuong commune, Yen Chau district, Son La province and Mua Y Mai born in 1986 from Pa Co commune, Mai Chau district, the northern province of Hoa Binh.They were reportedly paid 6 million VND (264 USD) to transport the drugs from Yen Chau to Moc Chau. Thirty plastic bags containing the pills were found in Mai’s bag.The case is under investigation.Last week, Son La police arrested three people suspected of involvement in a cross-border drug trafficking ring, seizing 28 bricks of heroin, one gun and 13 bullets.-VNA