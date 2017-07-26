A house built with financial support from the housing programme for revolution contributors in Kon Tum province (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a resolution on housing support for revolutionary contributors, which will benefit 313,707 households.The resolution is part of efforts to conduct the second phase of the Prime Minister’s Decision 22/2013/QD-TTg dated April 26, 2013 on support policies for national contributors, which has total investment of 840 billion VND (36.95 million VND) from the State budget, along with 7.3 trillion VND (321 million USD) already allocated to the programme.Apart from regulations on financial support in each case, the resolution also defines beneficiaries, including the national contributors’ wives, husbands or offspring who need support.The Ministry of Planning and Investment was assigned to work with the Finance Ministry to distribute the central budget and propose necessary finances for the completion of the work by the end of 2018.The People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces were asked to pay the assistance to the beneficiaries.Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to join the programme to ensure the houses constructed are high-quality.-VNA