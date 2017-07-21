Party General Secretary leaves for Preah Sihanouk province

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong meets with Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association delegation (Photo: VNA)



Phnom Penh, (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 21 afternoon left Phnom Penh for the next stop in his State visit to Cambodia - Preah Sihanouk province in Cambodia’s southwest coastal region.



Before leaving, the Party leader visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh where he talked to representatives from Vietnamese businesses and overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia.



General Secretary Trong listened to the aspirations and proposals of the business representatives and overseas Vietnamese. He stressed that while the two countries have maintained good relations, there are many things to do to facilitate the life of Vietnamese living in Cambodia



The Party chief said during his meetings with Cambodian leaders, the two sides discussed measures to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia, particularly their legal status, with the aim of helping them stabilise their life to contribute to Cambodia’s development as well as the friendship between the two countries.



He also requested the Embassy to work harder to fulfil its mission of foster the ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.-VNA







