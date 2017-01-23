Poor people in Quang Binh, Soc Trang receive rice for Tet

Poor people in Quang Binh and Soc Trang provinces receive rice for Tet (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Finance to allocate nearly 1,700 tonnes of rice for the central province of Quang Binh and the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang to support their poor residents during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Of which, more than 1,669 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be provided for Quang Binh while Soc Trang province will get 29.6 tonnes of rice.



The People’s Committees of the two provinces will be responsible for receiving and distributing the rice for those in need.

Previously, the PM approved a grant of over 12,415 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to localities including Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Ha Nam, Tuyen Quang, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Lao Cai, Ninh Thuan, Dak Nong, Kon Tum, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak.-VNA