Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing relations between Vietnam and Malaysia during a reception for visiting Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman in Hanoi on July 27.The PM hailed the outcomes of the fifth meeting of the Vietnam – Malaysia Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation, as the two sides reviewed the cooperation in politics, trade, investment, national defence – security, agro-forestry and discussed measures for existing issues, and promotion of multi-dimensional cooperation. The meeting was co-chaired by the Malaysian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.Malaysia is the seventh biggest trade partner and investor of Vietnam, having a trade value with Vietnam worth 8.4 billion USD in 2016 and a total investment of 12 billion USD as of May, 2017, PM Phuc said. He, however, noted that these figures have yet to match with the two nations’ cooperation potential.He urged the two sides to join hands in conducting activities to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2018, soon start negotiations and signing of cooperation agreements on anti-human trafficking, extradition, transfer of sentenced persons, search and rescue at sea, and boost labour and tourism links and people-to people exchange.Vietnam has created all favourable conditions for Malaysian investors in Vietnam, he reiterated.Welcoming Malaysia’s stance on the East Sea issues, PM Phuc underscored the spirit of building the East Sea a region of peace, friendship, aviation and maritime freedom, and settling disputes peacefully on the basis of international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982 (UNCLOS).For his part, the Malaysian Foreign Minister pledged that Malaysia will cooperate with Vietnam to take full advantage of each nation’s market.Malaysia will also work closely with Vietnam in international and regional issues of common interests, including the East Sea ones, Minister Anifah Aman said, affirming that Malaysia supports settling disputes with respect to the international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.He affirmed that Prime Minister Najib Razak will attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in the central city of Da Nang in November. - VNA