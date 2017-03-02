Reference exchange rate goes up 9 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The daily reference exchange rate was set at 22,241 VND per USD on March 2, up 9 VND from the day before.With the current trading band of /- 3%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,908 VND and the floor rate, 21,574 VND per USD.The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks saw slight increases from the day before.Vietcombank listed its buying/selling rates at 22,770 VND/22,840 VND per USD, respectively, both up 30 VND.The buying rate at BIDV was revised up by 55 VND to 22,765 VND and the selling rate was increased by 25 VND to 22,835 VND per USD.Techcombank listed its buying rate at 22,720 VND, up 20 VND, and the selling rate at 22,850 VND per USD, up 10 VND.-VNA