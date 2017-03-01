Reference exchange rate stays flat

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam kept the reference VND/USD exchange rate unchanged from the day ago to 22,232 VND/USD on March 1.



With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,899 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,565 VND per USD.



In the opening hours, major commercial banks made slight changes to their rates.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,740 VND/USD and adjusted the selling rate at 22,810 VND/USD, up 5 VND from the previous day.



BIDV set the buying rate at 22,710 VND/USD, and adjusted the selling rate up by 10 VND to 22,810 VND/USD.



Techcombank adjusted up 20 VND to its selling rate to stand at 22,710 VND/USD and kept the buying rate unchanged at 22,380 VND/USD.-VNA



