The reference VND/USD exchange rate is at 22,434 VND/USD on August 4 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam retained its reference VND/USD exchange rate set for August 3 at 22,434 VND/USD on August 4.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,107 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,761 VND per USD.Major commercial banks’ opening hour rates are kept unchanged.Vietcombank offered 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD, unchanged from the day ago.BIDV also posted the same rates as Vietcombank’s, with 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD.Techcombank kept its buying and selling rates unchanged from August 3 at 22,675 VND and 22,775 VND, per USD.-VNA