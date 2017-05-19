Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,377 VND/USD on May 19, up 9 VND from May 18.



With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,048 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,706 VND per USD.



Rates offered by major commercial banks fluctuated slightly.



Vietcombank listed its buying rate at 22,660 VND/USD and its selling rate at 22,730 VND/USD, up 10 VND.



BIDV also offered buying and selling rates at 22,660 VND and 22,730 VND, up 15 VND, per USD.



Techcombank adjusted its buying rate up 10 VND to 22,640 VND and its selling rate up 20 VND to 22,740 VND/USD.-VNA