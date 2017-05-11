The event's logo (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)



Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – The Thai eastern province of Chonburi is gearing up for the upcoming ASEAN International Fleet Review 2017 to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN establishment.



Provincial authorities in Chonburi attended a meeting with representatives from the Royal Thai Navy and Pattaya City at the city hall to discuss the preparation and the organization of the ASEAN International Fleet Review 2017.



Chonburi Vice Governor Chaicharn Iamcharoen said the event, which will be held from November 13-22 this year, will consist of ship parades, ASEAN navy ship exercises, and an ASEAN navy commander conference. Security measures, medical assistance, and the readiness were among the topics discussed during the meeting to ensure that the event proceeds smoothly.



Since the ASEAN International Fleet Review 2017 coincides with the annual Loy Krathong Festival, a traditional Krathong floating ceremony will be held at the same venue along with an exhibition on the Ministry of Defense’s weaponry, an international boat racing, and an air race.-VNA