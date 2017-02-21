Thai Nguyen bolsters cooperation with Swedish firms

The conference between Swedish business delegates and Thai Nguyen officials. (Source: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen hopes to cooperate with businesses from Ostergotland province of Sweden in various fields, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nhu Van Tam.

The official made the statement during a conference to promote trade and investment cooperation between local businesses and their peers from Ostergotland on February 20.

At the conference, Tam introduced the strengths of Thai Nguyen, higlighting the fields that the province wants investment in including industry, import-export, tourism finance, services, education, health, environment protection and industrial waste treatment.

Emphasising the sound relations between the two countries, Elisabeth Nilsson, Governor of Ostergotland affirmed that bilateral trade ties are also growing. The prospects of collaboration between the two countries and two localities are remarkable, especially in Sweden’s strong suits like environment, climate change, green technology, urban transport and education, she added.

The Governor noted that businesses of Ostergotland wish to invest in Thai Nguyen province in renewable energy, environmental protection and waste treatment.

At the conference, a memorandum of understanding on clean technology between the Thai Nguyen Business Association and Cleantech Ostergotland, a Swesdish non-profit organisation, was inked.-VNA