The scene of the bomb attacks. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Two bomb attacks on the same day in Thailand’s southern province of Pattani were not linked with the Islamic State (IS), said General Udomdej Sitabutr, Thai Deputy Defence Minister on May 9.

According to Udomdej, intelligence and security forces of Thailand will maximise their activities to prevent similar attacks. Thai authorities have been on high alert since last week due to information of IS elements entering Thailand from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command said the attacks were meant to lead to multiple deaths.

The attack took place at a Big C supermarket in central Pattani on May 9, wounding 59 people. The first blast happened at the entrance of the building, while the second bomb exploded about 10 minutes later in a truck parked nearby.

No organisations have claimed responsibility for the attack, while Thai police suspect insurgents in the southern region. Pattani police stated that the attacker fled before the blasts.-VNA