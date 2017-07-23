Hanoi (VNA) – The Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor (FRETILIN), gained 31 percent of votes in the parliamentary election as 78 percent of votes counted as by July 23 noon.



Over 760,000 eligible voters casted their ballots at 1,118 polling stations nationwide to elect members of the parliament on July 22.



In the election, 21 political parties will run for 65 seats in the Timor Leste National Parliament. One party will have to win at least 33 seats to rise to power in the country’s legislative body.



With the result, the party has yet to have enough votes surpassing 50 percent to set up the new government.



Meanwhile, the National Council of Timorese Resistance won 27.6 percent of votes, a sharp drop from 36.7 percent in the 2012 election.



The National Council of Timorese Resistance and the Revolutionary Front of Independent East Timor hold 30 seats and 25 seats in the current parliament, repestively.



After 15 years of establishment, Timor Leste has still face a series of economic issues, including high rate of unemployment.



The election took place in the context that local young voters are increasingly pessimistic about the economic situation of their country.-VNA