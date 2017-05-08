Illustrative image (Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) – Low-cost airline Vietjet will launch a three-golden-day promotion, which offers millions of promotional tickets priced from only 0 VND within the golden hours 12h-14h, from May 9 to May 11, 2017 at www.vietjetair.com following the exciting "Free summer, Fly for free" campaign and in celebration of the new route from Hanoi to Singapore and Siem Reap.

The promotion applies for all international routes from Vietnam to Seoul and Busan (the Republic of Korea), Hong Kong (China), Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taichung and Tainan (China's Taiwan), Singapore, Bangkok (Thailand), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Yangon (Myanmar) and Siem Reap (Cambodia) with travel time being within August 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 (except public holidays).





The promotional tickets are available for booking within the golden hours from 12:00 to 14:00 (GMT 7) at www.vietjetair.com (also compatible with smartphones at https://m.vietjetair.com) or at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (just click the “Booking” tab).





Especially, from May 8, 2017 to June 4, 2017, participants of “Free summer – Fly for Free” game at Vietjet’s microsite: freesummer.vietjetair.com will have chances of winning a weekly award of five free return flights, each flight with five free tickets for a five-person group and a grand award of a free package tour to an optional destination.



Also, all customers successfully booking tickets at www.vietjetair.com with instant payment within the golden hours from May 8 to June 15 will also have chances to join the lucky draw for the gifts of mobile phone’s top-up cards and air ticket promotion codes (*) at www.summerwin.vietjetair.com. Besides, the summer campaign will launch a series of activities including interactive games, amazing performances by Vietnamese and international celebrities, “Vietjet Bikini” challenge at some domestic airports and onboard Vietjet flights, which are expected to “heat up” your summer.-VNA