Vietnam, Cambodia border guards hold friendly exchange

Vietnamese border guards (Source: internet)



– Border guards of Vietnam’s southern Tay Ninh province and military officials and police from Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province held the first friendly exchange in Tay Ninh on December 29.Main activities include the implementation of joint patrols and crime prevention in the border area from border marker 150 to 151 (about 2.8 km long) according to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Vietnam’s Border Guards High Command and Cambodia’s National Police under the Ministry of Interior in December 2015.A battalion of Svay Rieng border guards signed a coordination agreement with Tay Ninh’s Phuoc Tan, Vam Trang Trau, and Ninh Dien border posts to maintain regular information exchanges on border situation and outcomes in anti-crime, rescue of victims, illegal immigration, and trafficking.They agreed to actively increase awareness-raising among people along the shared border lines to implement seriously legal documents signed between the two countries’ governments, as well as normative legal documents in building, managing and protecting border gates.They move to establish a friendly army-people medical station in Tay Ninh’s Chau Thanh district with an investment of over 1 billion VND to provide free medicine and healthcare services for people along the shared border area.A workshop was held on December 28 to present scholarships to needy students from the two localities./.