Vietnam, Cambodia ministries bolster cooperation

At the talks (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior signed a minutes to implement the bilateral cooperation plan in 2017 after their talks in Phnom Penh on February 17.The Vietnamese delegation to the talks was led by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thanh, Deputy Minister of Public Security, while the Cambodian delegation was headed by Secretary of State from the Ministry of Interior Em Saman.The two sides agreed on specific programmes to implement effectively the bilateral collaboration blueprint in 2017, which was signed in Hanoi in January, to ensure safety and security in the respective countries, especially during the celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.They also exchanged regional and international issues of mutual concerns.The talks occurred in a candid and open atmosphere.On February 16, the Vietnamese delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng.Vietnamese officials also offered incense and laid wreaths at the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship statue, and worked with the Vietnamese Embassy in Phnom Penh.-VNA