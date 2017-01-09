Vietnam, Cambodia sign defence cooperation plan for 2017

Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministers monitor the guards of honor. (Source: VNA)



Da Nang (VNA) – Vietnamese and Cambodian defence ministers signed a cooperation plan for 2017 between the two ministries at their talks on January 9.



The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Military Zone 5 High Command, after a welcome ceremony was held for Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Banh who is on his four-day visit to Vietnam, starting January 8.



At the talks, the two ministers were pleased with outcomes of bilateral military cooperation last year, particularly in delegation exchanges, personnel training and border safeguard.



Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich expressed his appreciation toward Cambodia’s support for Vietnam in searching and repatriating remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts.



Tea Banh said Cambodia is always thankful for Vietnam’s assistance during its struggle against the Khmer Rouge and the current national construction cause.



Both sides agreed to work closely in organising communications campaigns and education activities for mutual understanding as part of celebration of the 50-year relations between Vietnam and Cambodia.



These events include a writing contest and the upgrade of six friendship monuments in Cambodia.



In 2017, Cambodia will run commune/ward elections, thus strong information liaison with Vietnam is necessary.



The two ministers emphasised that priorities of defence cooperation this year and the following years would be the organisation of delegation exchanges, deputy ministerial level-defence policy dialogues, join marine patrols, border work, and search for Vietnamese martyrs.



At the function, they witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnam Institute for Military Strategy and Cambodian Institute for Strategic Studies.-VNA