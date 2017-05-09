Cambodia's national radio NRK presented gifts to the Vietnamese delegation (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Cambodian Minister of Information Khieu Kanharith received Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Authority of Press, on May 8.Hieu is leading a journalist delegation to Cambodia from May 7 to 12, as part of a cooperation pact for 2016-2020 agreed by Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications and Cambodia’s Ministry of Information.Minister Kanharith lauded the cooperation between the two ministries and highlighted Vietnam’s support in providing technical assistance and training for Cambodian personnel.He recommended the two sides strengthen information sharing and communications activities.For his part, Hieu said the ministries need to continue their agreements and prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967-2017).The same day, the Vietnamese delegation visited the national radio NRK and League of Cambodian Journalists.-VNA