Vietnam, Israel boost hi-technology cooperation

– Vietnam and Israel should promote cooperation in high-technology transfer, research and development as Israel boasts various advantages in this field, said Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. To Lam.

The minister made the statement during his meeting in Hanoi on February 22 with Yitzhak Aharonovich, former Israeli Minister of Public Security and Chairman of IMI Systems Ltd.

At the meeting, Minister To Lam hailed the development of Vietnam – Israel cooperation over the years in trade, technology, education, training and agriculture.

While lauding Israel’s defence technology, he expressed his hope that the former minister will continue to consolidate bilateral ties, especially high-quality human resource training for technology.

For his part, Aharonovich affirmed that the Israeli Government and IMI Systems wish to cooperate with Vietnam in various fields of Israel’s strength such as airport security, counter-terrorism, education and training.-VNA