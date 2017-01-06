Vietnam to sign MoU on sea and fishery cooperation with Indonesia

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued a resolution on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on sea and fishery cooperation with Indonesia.



Under the resolution, the Government approves the content of the MoU between the two governments on sea and fishery cooperation.



The Government assigns leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to sign the MoU on behalf of the Government.



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will be the main agency to implement the MoU in coordination with relevant agencies, the resolution said.-VNA



